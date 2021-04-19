Advertisement

Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Eagle River Republican has been removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee due to her behavior during hearings.

Sen. Lora Reinbold was the chair of the committee until Monday morning. Her Senate colleagues voted unanimously to remove her from that position after multiple shouting matches and disputes with legislators and nonpartisan staff.

Republican Senate President Peter Micciche of Soldotna said that the change was a “compassionate decision” made by the Senate majority caucus and that it was hopefully temporary. He added that Reinbold is a “valuable member” of the caucus but this would give her sometime to regroup.

If she is able to show follow the rules and be more respectful during committee hearings, she could head the Judiciary Committee again, Micciche said.

Reinbold was accused by the governor of berating administration officials and wasting time as committee chair. The governor’s letter blasted her for her behavior and for spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

On the Senate floor, Reinbold defended her behavior during Judiciary Committee hearings, saying she has not received any formal complaints. She also claimed the decision to remove her as committee chair came from the governor’s office which members of her caucus emphatically denied.

Reinbold has repeatedly flouted the Capitol’s COVID-19 rules, but Micciche said that was a separate issue. She was fined $250 earlier this month for violating the Capitol’s policy on wearing face masks.

