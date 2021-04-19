Juneau man dies in ATV crash over the weekend in Gustavus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Gustavus over the weekend.

The agency said around 5:29 p.m Friday, troopers in Juneau were alerted about the deadly crash. During the investigation, troopers learned that 33-year-old Theodore Kennedy was driving an ATV near the Gustavus Airport when he lost control, hit a concrete culvert and was thrown from the ATV.

Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol appears to have been a factor. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

