Advertisement

Juneau man dies in ATV crash over the weekend in Gustavus

Alaska State Troopers said a man died in an ATV crash in Gustavus over the weekend. (File)
Alaska State Troopers said a man died in an ATV crash in Gustavus over the weekend. (File)(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Gustavus over the weekend.

The agency said around 5:29 p.m Friday, troopers in Juneau were alerted about the deadly crash. During the investigation, troopers learned that 33-year-old Theodore Kennedy was driving an ATV near the Gustavus Airport when he lost control, hit a concrete culvert and was thrown from the ATV.

Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol appears to have been a factor. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
The 2019 Calendar contest grand prize winner. Photo taken by David Blazejewski. (Credit: David...
Alaska Railroad prepares to roll out on new season after a year of big losses
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
ALYESKA UPHILL FINISH LINE
Alyeska uphill race tough on competitors, easy on the eyes
The Wasilla High School logo that represents Dena'ina Athabascan Chief Wasilla
‘It’s a pretty divisive issue and it’s been dividing communities all over the country’: Wasilla High creates new Native Alaskan warrior logo

Latest News

Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (photo courtesy...
Dispose leftover prescriptions at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events across Anchorage, Mat-Su Valley
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
High court seems ready to send virus funds to Alaska Natives
Monday, April 19 Morning Weather
Monday, April 19 Morning Weather
Vaccine
Remote Alaska villages boast high vaccination rates