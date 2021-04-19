Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
The 2019 Calendar contest grand prize winner. Photo taken by David Blazejewski. (Credit: David...
Alaska Railroad prepares to roll out on new season after a year of big losses
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
ALYESKA UPHILL FINISH LINE
Alyeska uphill race tough on competitors, easy on the eyes
The Wasilla High School logo that represents Dena'ina Athabascan Chief Wasilla
‘It’s a pretty divisive issue and it’s been dividing communities all over the country’: Wasilla High creates new Native Alaskan warrior logo

Latest News

A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver
Monday, April 19 Morning Weather
Monday, April 19 Morning Weather
The crash killed two people in Spring, Texas.
2 killed in self-driving Tesla crash in Texas
Cashing in on CARES
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing