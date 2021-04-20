107 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 100 of which were among Alaska residents.

The state reported no additional deaths tied to the virus. DHSS reports new cases each weekday, excluding weekends, and cases reported each day reflect the number of cases that got reported to the state the day before.

The new Alaska resident cases reported Tuesday were identified among residents of these communities:

Fairbanks: 20

Anchorage: 19

Wasilla: 19

Palmer: 15

North Pole: 7

Anchor Point: 3

Soldotna: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Dillingham: 2

Eagle River: 1

Valdez: 1

Kenai: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Big Lake: 1

Houston: 1

Nome: 1

Bethel: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Tuesday — one in Valdez, one in Prudhoe Bay, four in Unalaska and one in an unknown part of the state.

There are 33 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with six people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,432 Alaska residents and 44 nonresidents have been hospitalized for the virus.

With no new deaths reported Tuesday, the total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 sits at 329. DHSS has reported five nonresidents have died with COVID-19 while in the state. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.

As of Tuesday, more than 48% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 40% were fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, state data shows that close to 52% of eligible people have had at least one dose, and more than 43% are fully vaccinated.

When it comes to vaccination rates, the Petersburg Borough currently ranks highest in Alaska in terms of how many eligible residents have had their first dose of a vaccine. State data shows 73% of eligible Petersburg Borough residents have gotten that first dose. The Skagway Municipality ranks second in vaccination rates, while the Nome Census Area is third.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough ranks second to last, with close to 32% of its eligible population having received their first vaccine dose.

The state has conducted more than 2.03 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.93%.

