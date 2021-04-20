Advertisement

2 crew members on state ferry test positive for COVID-19

An Alaska Marine Highway System ferry.
An Alaska Marine Highway System ferry.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two crew members on the state ferry Matanuska have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said in a Monday press release, after leaving Washington state for Ketchikan.

There were no close contacts between the two crew members and any of the passengers, according to the release from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

One Matanuska crew member “began showing symptoms of COVID-19″ on Saturday after the ferry departed Bellingham, Washington en route to Ketchikan. According to the release, the ship’s captain quarantined that crew member. The ventilation system for their cabin was turned off. That crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday when the vessel arrived in Ketchikan.

From there, the Alaska Marine Highway System coordinated with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Ketchikan officials to conduct additional testing and contact tracing, which revealed one additional positive case among a second crew member, according to the release.

Both crew members will remain isolated for a minimum of 10 days, according to DOT — the first in a Ketchikan hotel and the second onboard the Matanuska while it sailed to Juneau. The second crew member was set to disembark the ferry when it arrived in Juneau Monday night and finish isolating at home.

The rest of the crew will be tested again in Ketchikan on Wednesday, DOT wrote in the release.

The Matanuska’s departure from Ketchikan was delayed by the incident for about 11 hours, the release states. AMHS found a replacement crew to staff the ship and it left Sunday evening. The ferry was expected to be back on its regular schedule when it departs Juneau Monday night, according to the DOT.

All passengers affected by the delay were notified and rebooked or refunded, the release states. The Matanuska is one of 10 ferries operated by the DOT.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
The Wasilla High School logo that represents Dena'ina Athabascan Chief Wasilla
‘It’s a pretty divisive issue and it’s been dividing communities all over the country’: Wasilla High creates new Native Alaskan warrior logo
The 2019 Calendar contest grand prize winner. Photo taken by David Blazejewski. (Credit: David...
Alaska Railroad prepares to roll out on new season after a year of big losses
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Students are Ravenwood Elementary are reading on the trail
ASD program gets kids outside to read
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Record heat hits Southcentral
Recycling helps keep waste out of the land fill
Recycling to save the landfill
Gannett Glacier Fire Crew spring training
Gannett Glacier Fire Crew spring training