Advertisement

449 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says

(WRDW)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 449 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday — more than 130 of them were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 432 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 129
  • Wasilla: 81
  • Palmer: 47
  • Fairbanks: 39
  • Soldotna: 17
  • Eagle River: 15
  • Juneau: 13
  • North Pole: 13
  • Kenai: 10
  • Chugiak: 7
  • Homer: 7
  • Delta Junction: 6
  • Ketchikan: 5
  • Petersburg: 5
  • Seward: 5
  • Valdez: 5
  • Wrangell: 4
  • Kodiak: 3
  • Sterling: 3
  • Big Lake: 2
  • Denali Borough: 2
  • Nikiski: 2
  • Sitka: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Bethel: 1
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Utqiagvik: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

There were 17 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including seven in Fairbanks, three in Anchorage, two in Unalaska, one in Kodiak, one in the Mat-Su Borough and one in Wasilla.

At least two of those cases were tied to the seafood industry and the locations of two others are still being determined by the state.

At least 1,470 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 279,532 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 232,764 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 2,025,146 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 329 residents and five nonresidents.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
The Wasilla High School logo that represents Dena'ina Athabascan Chief Wasilla
‘It’s a pretty divisive issue and it’s been dividing communities all over the country’: Wasilla High creates new Native Alaskan warrior logo
The 2019 Calendar contest grand prize winner. Photo taken by David Blazejewski. (Credit: David...
Alaska Railroad prepares to roll out on new season after a year of big losses
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Here’s how you can request a free COVID-19 vaccine presentation for a group
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of...
COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing
As the United States hits a vaccine milestone, questions remain over how to get more needles...
White House kicks off major COVID-19 vaccine push
Fauci comments on why officials are calling it a "pause" of J&J vaccine. (Source: POOL via CNN...
CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause