449 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 449 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday — more than 130 of them were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 432 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 129

Wasilla: 81

Palmer: 47

Fairbanks: 39

Soldotna: 17

Eagle River: 15

Juneau: 13

North Pole: 13

Kenai: 10

Chugiak: 7

Homer: 7

Delta Junction: 6

Ketchikan: 5

Petersburg: 5

Seward: 5

Valdez: 5

Wrangell: 4

Kodiak: 3

Sterling: 3

Big Lake: 2

Denali Borough: 2

Nikiski: 2

Sitka: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bethel: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Houston: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kotzebue: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

There were 17 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including seven in Fairbanks, three in Anchorage, two in Unalaska, one in Kodiak, one in the Mat-Su Borough and one in Wasilla.

At least two of those cases were tied to the seafood industry and the locations of two others are still being determined by the state.

At least 1,470 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 279,532 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 232,764 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 2,025,146 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 329 residents and five nonresidents.

