After results get certified, race for Anchorage mayor will officially begin with top candidates set for runoff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Forrest Dunbar and Dave Bronson will soon be heading into a runoff election on May 11.

The Anchorage Assembly is holding a special meeting Tuesday to certify the results of the municipal election, where Bronson earned roughly 34% of the vote and Dunbar earned around 32%.

Most people expected the run to be the next mayor of Anchorage to end this way when more than a dozen people signed up to run. In fact, election officials had been planning for a runoff.

“All of our preparations involve the anticipation for a run off,” said Erika McConnell, the deputy municipal clerk, back in March.

Runoff elections seem to have become a staple of Anchorage mayoral elections when a mayor terms out or leaves office.

In 2015, the first time Ethan Berkowitz ran for mayor that election ended in a runoff with Amy Demboski after no one had earned the coveted 45% of the vote.

The same thing happened when Berkowitz’s predecessor, Dan Sullivan, ran for mayor the first time in 2009. That race also ended with a runoff against former lawmaker Eric Croft with Sullivan ultimately winning the most votes.

For several days now, Bronson has held a lead — but that hasn’t mattered because a winner must win more than 45% of the vote.

Now is the time when both candidates dig in attempting to get voters back to the ballot one more time. Endorsements — and voter turn out — matter. Just like the last election, the runoff for mayor will have mail-in voting and limited in-person voting.

Former candidates George Martinez and Bill Falsey both have said they support Dunbar while Mike Robbins stands behind Bronson. Bill Evans said he does not plan on endorsing either candidate.

In a candidate Q&A with Alaska’s News Source, Dunbar said his focus if elected would be getting the economy back on track after the pandemic.

“My Administration will disperse new COVID relief funding quickly and equitably. We will build stronger community coalitions and use existing channels to get information out to small business owners about available grants. In addition, we must prioritize Anchorage’s long-term economic prospects so Anchorage can be a world-class city in which to live, work, play and visit. We will invest in the visitor economy, the “work from anywhere” knowledge-based economy, revitalize our downtown, promote cultural tourism, partner with the university, and do everything we can to bring the jobs of the future to Anchorage,” Dunbar wrote.

Bronson, who has built a following as tensions increased over pandemic restrictions wrote that his focus, if elected, will be opening businesses.

“Open all our businesses by ending the shutdowns. Using all available resources to deal firmly and quickly with the drug-fueled crime and vagrancy epidemic our city is facing. Making it easier and far less expensive to build the homes that we need. I will get our city back on track and to prosperity,” Bronson wrote.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.