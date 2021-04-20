Alaska golf season is about to tee off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If the weather stays on its hot streak, Palmer Golf Course could open up as soon as Friday!

After months of cold weather and late snow season, it is almost time for Alaska golfers to get back on the course. Out at the Palmer Golf Course, all 18 holes are nearly clear of snow but still quite soggy. Watch the attached video above for the latest on the 2021 golf season.

