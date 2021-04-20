Advertisement

Alaska golf season is about to tee off

By Austin Sjong
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If the weather stays on its hot streak, Palmer Golf Course could open up as soon as Friday!

After months of cold weather and late snow season, it is almost time for Alaska golfers to get back on the course. Out at the Palmer Golf Course, all 18 holes are nearly clear of snow but still quite soggy. Watch the attached video above for the latest on the 2021 golf season.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
Damonta R. Moore
Anchorage police search for alleged sexual assaulter
449 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says
Alaska State Troopers said a man died in an ATV crash in Gustavus over the weekend. (File)
Juneau man dies in ATV crash over the weekend in Gustavus
Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation v Alaska Native Corporations recap
Federal funding for Alaska Native Corporations under scrutiny at the Supreme Court

Latest News

Keegan Messing of Canada after performing during the Men Free Skating Program at the Figure...
Alaskan figure skater Keegan Messing looks forward to fatherhood
ALYESKA UPHILL FINISH LINE
Alyeska uphill race tough on competitors, easy on the eyes
Keith McGee to become first Alaskan to start a NASCAR event
Keith McGee to become first Alaskan to start a national NASCAR event
UAA hockey team.
Save Seawolf Hockey raises over $2 million towards saving the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program