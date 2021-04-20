Advertisement

Alleged sexual predator indicted by Juneau grand jury

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Juneau man faces up to 99 years of imprisonment for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

The state attorney general’s office issued a press release Tuesday morning stating the Juneau grand jury indicted Stephen Gailliot for one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Gailliot is in the custody of the Department of Corrections instead of posting $75,000 for bail. His next scheduled court date is May 19 at 2:30 p.m. in Juneau Superior Court.

