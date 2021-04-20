Sunshine and warmth sticks around through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds have quickly pushes out of much of Southcentral, as the front that drifted onshore through the night is well north of the Talkeetna Mountains. This will mean more in the way of sunshine today and not as much cloud coverage as anticipated. While sunshine will stick around, it’ll still be fairly cool considering the record high we saw yesterday.

Yesterday’s high of 61-degrees was not only a record high, but also the first time in recorded history that Anchorage had more than one inch of snow on the ground and a high in the 60s. It’s a testament to the strength of the high pressure that has been giving us the sunnier and nice weather. This ridge of high pressure also opened the doors for rapid warming across Southcentral. Just a little over a week ago, temperatures in Anchorage were seeing record lows, with the coldest being 4 degrees. Since then the temperatures swing has been nearly 60 degrees, paving the way for green up to occur any day now.

While sunshine can be expected today, an approaching trough from the north could yield some light showers along and east of the Talkeetna Mountains. While the showers will be very splash and dash in nature, most locations if not all will remain on the drier side. coastal regions of Southcentral can also expect to see some light rain showers through the day.

If you’re a fan of the warmth, it sticks around this week. Following today being the “coolest” day, temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 50s by weeks end. It’s possible we could even see more record to near-record highs before the end of the week.

