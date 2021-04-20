Advertisement

US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States hasn’t had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the department isn’t a formal global advisory. Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80% of countries will be classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.”

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” it said.

The department said the new classifications don’t necessarily reflect changes in the countries’ health situations, but rather an adjustment in the criteria on which it bases the alerts.

The State Department’s assessments for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
The Wasilla High School logo that represents Dena'ina Athabascan Chief Wasilla
‘It’s a pretty divisive issue and it’s been dividing communities all over the country’: Wasilla High creates new Native Alaskan warrior logo
The 2019 Calendar contest grand prize winner. Photo taken by David Blazejewski. (Credit: David...
Alaska Railroad prepares to roll out on new season after a year of big losses
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

An Alaska Marine Highway System ferry.
2 crew members on state ferry test positive for COVID-19
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Students are Ravenwood Elementary are reading on the trail
ASD program gets kids outside to read
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Record heat hits Southcentral