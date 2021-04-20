With budget, PFD unresolved, Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature passed the 90-day statutory session limit on Sunday and it has a lot of work to do to adjourn before the constitutional deadline on May 19.

Part of the reason for the time pressure is the wait to receive official guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how to spend $1 billion from the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief. That guidance is set to be released on May 10.

Kodiak Republican Rep. Louise Stutes, the House speaker, said if the Senate, the House of Representatives and Gov. Mike Dunleavy work together that it is possible to pass a budget and adjourn on time.

There have been initial meetings between leaders in the Legislature and the governor’s office on the budget and how to spend the COVID-19 relief. The governor introduced his spending plan on Monday but it’s all but certain to change through the legislative process.

The plan includes five broad spending categories such as $150 million to help the tourism sector and up to $140 million to go into the operating budget for state services.

Neil Steininger, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said he understands that the full $1 billion could be put in the budget for state services.

Across the aisle, legislators are beginning to formulate their own plans.

Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, echoing Stutes, said a priority for the House minority is to not grow the state budget with the federal funds.

There’s also a widely-accepted proposal to spend the $1 billion over at least two years. That could also be a requirement from the federal government.

The now annual fight on the size of the Permanent Fund dividend could see further delays for legislators along with a three-quarter vote required to stop dozens of state accounts from being drained. It’s unclear whether those debates will spill into a 10-day extension to the session or a special session.

“I just don’t have any handle on that just yet,”Stutes said. “I just don’t know where it’s going to end up.”

Dunleavy has not proposed using the federal relief package to help pay for a dividend, and it’s unclear if that is allowable.

Corey Young, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said Dunleavy is focused on following state statute that requires a dividend to be paid from the Permanent Fund.

Using some part of the federal relief for the operating budget could free up funds drawn from the Permanent Fund to go to the 2021 dividend.

Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, has said it’s possible that Alaskans receive a more “robust” PFD than the $1,000 dividend paid in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.