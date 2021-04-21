Advertisement

April is playing spring catch up!

Sunshine is vanquishing the snowpack!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will erode much of the southcentral snow still remaining in cities and towns. The sunny forecast will go on through the week, weekend and into next week around Anchorage.

Interior Alaska has see a dramatic rise in temperature. In Fairbanks on April 10th the temperature was 29 below and then on the 18th, rose to 63 degrees! This part of the state will see temperatures during the day of 55 to 63 degrees through the weekend.

The Aleutians and Kodiak Island are the spots that will see stormy weather. Cold Bay will see gusts to 60 mph as a storm system maneuvers nearby.

Kelsie Wright caught this image of Mount Susitna or Sleeping Lady...and the calm waters of Knik Arm,

Mount Susitna or Sleeping Lady Mountain - Kelsie Wright
