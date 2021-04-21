McGee becomes first Alaskan, disabled veteran to race in NASCAR

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska resident Keith McGee made history Saturday when he raced in the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. McGee is the first Alaskan and disabled veteran to race in a NASCAR event.

Going into the race, the Eagle River resident said he had three goals: to get flag to flag, bring the truck back home clean and have a good finish. McGee accomplished all three upon completing the race with a clean truck and placing 30th in the field of 40.

McGee raced against well-known names such as Kyle Busch and John Hunter Nemechek, but when the rubber met the road, McGee said it was all business.

His next race will be at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12 in another Camping World Truck Series event.

Watch the attached video to hear McGee talk about his history-making race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.