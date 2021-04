ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is Kiki.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett, Kiki is a super good-natured 4-year-old Lab mix who is heavily pregnant and desperately hoping to find a foster home before she has her puppies.

Everett said she’s a great girl, very friendly and loves to be loved.

