Advertisement

Police: Long Island store shooter was a ‘troubled employee’

This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.(Source: Nassau County Police Dept., CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man who killed a manager and wounded two workers Tuesday at a Long Island grocery store was a “troubled employee” who’d been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues.

Police say Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, opened fire in an office area above the retail floor about 40 minutes after talking to a manager about transferring to another store.

Wilson was arraigned Wednesday on homicide and attempted murder charges and ordered jailed without bail.

His lawyer said he’s still suffering the “lingering effects” of being shot in the head when he was 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Temperatures hit record levels in Anchorage Monday
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
The Alaska State Capitol.
With the budget, PFD unresolved, the Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time

Latest News

"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
Biden appeals to younger Americans to get vaccinated
What a House ethics probe means for Rep. Matt Gaetz
What a House ethics probe means for Rep. Matt Gaetz
Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto south Carlsbad Beach,...
Man rescued after driving SUV off Calif. cliff
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet