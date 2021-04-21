Advertisement

Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.(Source: Procter & Gamble, KDKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You might have to pay more for Pampers, Luvs, Always, and Tampax products this fall.

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.

The Company … has started the process of implementing price increases on its Baby Care, Feminine Care and Adult Incontinence product categories in the United States to offset a portion of the impact of rising commodity costs,” a press release said.

Starting in mid-September, P&G said it will charge retailers like Walmart, Target and Costco roughly 5% to 9% more.

Stores can then decide whether to pass along the costs to consumers.

Kimberly-Clark also said this month it will increase some of its prices, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Temperatures hit record levels in Anchorage Monday
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
The Alaska State Capitol.
With the budget, PFD unresolved, the Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week in a letter to colleagues that she had sent a new...
Pelosi floats new proposal for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Wednesday, April 21 Morning Weather
Wednesday, April 21 Morning Weather