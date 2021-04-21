Rivera, Weddleton keep acting positions in reorganization of Anchorage Assembly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly Acting Chair Felix Rivera was again voted into that position by fellow assembly members during a special meeting Tuesday, during which members also certified the regular municipal election.

Rivera was chosen as acting chair in a vote by assembly members that was tallied by the municipal clerk and deputy municipal clerk, and Acting Vice Chair John Weddleton was again voted acting vice chair by unanimous consent.

Though members of the public and the assembly brought up last week’s heated exchange between Rivera and assembly member Jamie Allard in their comments, the actual motion for reorganization of the assembly was a matter of city code and is a normal action taken during the meeting to certify an election, Rivera said.

City code requires reorganization by the third Tuesday in April, Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones said at the meeting.

Assembly member Meg Zaletel nominated Rivera for acting chair. Assembly member Crystal Kennedy nominated Suzanne LaFrance, who declined the nomination. Allard then nominated Weddleton for the acting chair position.

After it was announced that Rivera had been voted acting chair, Weddleton was nominated for acting vice chair. There were no other nominations for that position, and his nomination was approved by unanimous consent.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.