Advertisement

Rivera, Weddleton keep acting positions in reorganization of Anchorage Assembly

The Anchorage Assembly announced that Felix Rivera had been voted acting chair.
The Anchorage Assembly announced that Felix Rivera had been voted acting chair.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby and Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly Acting Chair Felix Rivera was again voted into that position by fellow assembly members during a special meeting Tuesday, during which members also certified the regular municipal election.

Rivera was chosen as acting chair in a vote by assembly members that was tallied by the municipal clerk and deputy municipal clerk, and Acting Vice Chair John Weddleton was again voted acting vice chair by unanimous consent.

Though members of the public and the assembly brought up last week’s heated exchange between Rivera and assembly member Jamie Allard in their comments, the actual motion for reorganization of the assembly was a matter of city code and is a normal action taken during the meeting to certify an election, Rivera said.

City code requires reorganization by the third Tuesday in April, Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones said at the meeting.

Assembly member Meg Zaletel nominated Rivera for acting chair. Assembly member Crystal Kennedy nominated Suzanne LaFrance, who declined the nomination. Allard then nominated Weddleton for the acting chair position.

After it was announced that Rivera had been voted acting chair, Weddleton was nominated for acting vice chair. There were no other nominations for that position, and his nomination was approved by unanimous consent.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Temperatures hit record levels in Anchorage Monday
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Eagle River senator removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
After results get certified, race for Anchorage mayor will officially begin with top candidates set for runoff

Latest News

Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
President/CEO of Alaska Black Caucus Celeste Hodge Growden watching the guilty verdict of Derek...
“This is a time for celebration”: Alaska Black Caucus reacts to Chauvin verdict
Election Certification