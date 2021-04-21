Sunshine likely will diminish snowpack by end of week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve enjoyed the nice stretch of sunshine and temperatures on the warmer side, then you are in luck. High pressure building in across the state will continue to bring plenty of sunshine and steadily increasing temperatures. In fact a large portion of the state will hold onto sunny, quiet and dry conditions. While the weather is a welcoming trend for some, it also poses some of its own risks.

Avalanche danger continues to remain on the high side. The warm and sunny days are leading to an increased risk of ice jams and flooding The Anchor River is already seeing a flood warning, as the waters have risen to major flood stage.

These threats will continue to increase until breakup and the snowpack has completely diminished across much of the region. Speaking of snowpack, Anchorage is now down to 8 inches of snow on the ground, a decrease of 5 inches yesterday. With this ongoing trend, it’s very likely that we’ll deplete our seasons snow by weeks end. This will open the door for greenup to occur, which likely will happen this weekend, if not next week.

As high pressure continues to build into the state we’ll make a run once more at record to near-record highs. While some days will be cooler than others, the overall trend keeps the last week and a half of April on the warmer side.

As for the records, at least 3 look to come close to their previous records:

Day Forecast Record Thursday, April 22 55° 56° (2017) Friday, April 23 56° 57° (1977) Sunday, April 25 58°

Get outside and enjoy the weather if you’re a warmer fan, as the ridge of high pressure looks to break down next week. This will open the door for slightly cooler and more seasonal values to make a return to the region.

Have a safe and happy Wednesday!

