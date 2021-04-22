201 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and no additional deaths tied to the virus.

Alaska’s statewide alert level remains high, according to DHSS, based on the average daily case rate per 100,000 people over a two week period.

The Skagway municipality ranks first among Alaska municipalities and boroughs in terms of the number of eligible residents who have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough continues to rank second to last, with around 32% of its eligible population having gotten an initial shot.

The 199 new Alaska resident cases reported Wednesday were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 58

Fairbanks: 29

Wasilla: 25

Palmer: 17

North Pole: 10

Kusilvak Census Area: 9

Kenai: 7

Chugiak: 5

Eagle River: 5

Soldotna: 5

Juneau: 5

Bethel Census Area: 5

Girdwood: 2

Willow: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Craig: 2

Valdez: 1

Homer: 1

Seward: 1

Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Delta Junction: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Bethel: 1

Unknown: 1

The state also reported two additional nonresident cases Wednesday — one in Ketchikan and one in Anchorage.

With no new deaths reported, the total number of Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 329. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently 48 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases.

As of Wednesday, close to 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 41% were fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 53% of all eligible residents have gotten one dose and around 44% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The state has conducted more than 2.03 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.13%.

