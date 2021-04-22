Advertisement

Anchorage sees 165 consecutive days of snow cover

The snow officially melted yesterday with only a trace of snow remaining
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We can officially stick a fork in winter, as our snow cover has melted in Anchorage. As of this morning only a trace of snow remains, with that likely to be melted before the middle of the morning. Anchorage officially saw it’s snow cover established on November 7th, with our peak snow cover arriving towards the middle of March at 28 inches. Since then snow slowly melted off, until the last two weeks when temperatures soared into the 50s. Initially 1 to 2 inches of snow melted a day, up until the last few days or so.

With the snow officially melted, green up will likely occur here in the coming days as the warmer weather continues to remain. With temperatures steadily warming into the 50s, we’re chasing records once again across Southcentral. Each day temperatures have been able to overachieve and with that being the case, today should have no trouble climbing into the mid and upper 50s. The record for today is 56 set back in 2017, which we’ll likely tie or break today. Even warmer conditions return tomorrow as the ridge of high pressure strengthens. This will likely lead to many locations topping out near 60 degrees, which would bring 3 record high temperatures seen this week.

While sunny skies are in the forecast, some light rain showers and clouds will be seen across the southern portions of the Kenai. This comes as a frontal boundary stalls out just north of Kodiak, leading to heavy rain and gusty conditions. The rain will likely move as far north as Anchor Point, with the rest of Southcentral seeing the sunny and warm conditions.

If you’re a fan of the warmth it’s sticking around into the weekend. This stretch of nice weather is coming to an end though, as clouds look to make a return towards the middle of next week along with slightly cooler, yet seasonal temperatures.

Have a terrific Thursday!

