Advertisement

Bill to speed resumption of cruise ship voyages blocked in U.S. Senate

The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.(Source: Royal Caribbean International)
By Dave Leval
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bill introduced by Sen. Dan Sullivan that sought to speed up when cruise ships can resume sailing was blocked Wednesday in the U.S. Senate.

The Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements (CRUISE) Act, introduced by Sullivan and Florida Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, sought to revoke the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s conditional sailing order for the cruise industry.

“The CDC, Madam President, is dragging its feet,” Sullivan Wednesday on the Senate floor.

Sullivan pushed for quick approval of the legislation, which would have required the CDC to issue guidance for safely resuming summer cruises by July 4.

“They’re dithering. I have been meeting — my staff has been meeting with them certainly weekly. I have met twice with the CDC director,” Sullivan said. “And all we get is foot-dragging. All we get is excuses.”

Washington is another state that relies on cruise ships. Many cruises involving Alaska either start or end there. The industry supports 5,500 jobs and has an economic impact of $900 million to the local economies there.

Those numbers came from Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington), who opposed Sullivan’s measure.

“Those jobs and that impact on the local economy have been severely disrupted,” Murray said. “But we have to ensure the safety of our friends and our families on these cruises before they disembark.”

When Sullivan, Scott and Rubio attempted to advance the bill on the Senate floor, Murray objected, which blocked the bill from moving forward.

Rep. Don Young and Florida Rep. María Elvira Salazar have introduced similar legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Only cruise ships that don’t sail to Alaska would be impacted by the measure.

The Passenger Vessel Service Act requires foreign-flagged ships to stop in nearby foreign ports like Canada before heading to Alaska.

Cruise ships aren’t the only area of travel facing a road bump this year. Driving across the Canadian border also remains an issue for Alaska residents.

Only essential travel is allowed across the border, and Canada and the U.S. extended the border closure through at least May 21. The Canadian Border Services Agency is quite clear on who will be allowed.

“All foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, must meet the travel exemptions and public health obligations as set out in the Orders in Council (OIC) that the CBSA applies related to COVID-19,” the CBSA said in a statement.

Essential workers, trade shipments, and approved temporary foreign workers are allowed to drive through Canada, but only if those people provide proof that where they’re going is where they live or work.

Visitors must also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Canada.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.
Body of Chitina man missing since February found near vehicle, troopers say
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski breaks with GOP, helps confirm Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
The Alaska State Capitol.
With the budget, PFD unresolved, the Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time

Latest News

Study shows link between police killings of Black Americans and poor mental health
Denali National Park and Preserve. NPS Photo Tim Rains
Inside the Gates: Soldiers train to climb Denali
Economics professor: Alaska job sector slow to recover from COVID-19
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff