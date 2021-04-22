Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

By WBBM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OAK PARK, Ill. (WBBM) - The actions of a UPS delivery man were caught on camera as he rescued a little boy from nearly getting crushed by a large package.

“I was saying help and the package man just came back,” Max Pratt said.

Four-year-old Max always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help, however, left Max in a dangerous bind when the package was heavier than he thought.

When he went to grab the 97-pound package, it tilted over and trapped Max underneath.

“I was scared I was going to fall down the stairs,” Max said.

Marco Angel didn’t hesitate as he raced across the busy street to rescue Max.

“He didn’t think twice,” Max’s dad said. “He didn’t even look for traffic, he came sprinting.”

The UPS driver had just dropped the package off, when he saw it fall on top of Max.

“I pictured my boys in his situation obviously, and you go into full parent mode, full dad mode,” Angel said.

He got the package off of Max. Fortunately, he was alright and his family is grateful for Angel’s quick actions.

“You are a true angel, the way you flew in and helped him,” Max’s mom said to Angel.

After the incident, Max’s parents spoke to him about not opening the front door unless an adult is there.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

