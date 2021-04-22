Advertisement

Easing virus fears prompts return of Alaska Native festival

This combination of photos provided by the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, Alaska, shows...
This combination of photos provided by the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, Alaska, shows the front and back of a Tlingit Ravenstail coat.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The release of coronavirus vaccines and widespread immunization led organizers to announce Thursday that the largest gathering of Alaska Natives in southeast Alaska will return to an in-person event in 2022.

Sealaska Heritage Institute says Celebration is planned for June 8-11, 2022, in Juneau. The dance-and-cultural event usually attracts thousands to Alaska’s capital city, with many wearing the traditional regalia of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian clans.

Institute President Rosita Worl says the theme for the festival will be “Celebrating 10,000 Years of Cultural Survival.” And that includes surviving the coronavirus pandemic. “We are still here,” she says.

