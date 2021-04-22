Advertisement

Economics professor: Alaska job sector slow to recover from COVID-19

By Marlise Irby
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In April 2021, Alaska saw 21,900 fewer jobs than in March 2020, according to University of Alaska Anchorage associate professor of economics Mouhcine Guettabi.

Guettabi led a presentation via Zoom on Wednesday that detailed several aspects of the Alaska economy and how it’s been impacted by COVID-19. In the presentation, he said the economy initially saw an explosion of unemployment claims, and then saw those numbers decline in the following months.

Guettabi said Alaska is still at four times the level for pre-pandemic unemployment claim numbers due to the drop in jobs.

“Scaring effects are very, very problematic for an economy, meaning that there are negative consequences to having a ton of people unemployed for an extended period of time,” he said.

Guettabi went on to highlight that a 10% increase in unemployment benefits caused a 3.6% decline in job applications. He presented that research has shown the $600 unemployment benefit supplement from the CARES Act had “little or no effect on the willingness” of unemployed people to look for or accept jobs.

While Guettabi said there could be a number of factors some people don’t want to return to the workforce, he mentioned it could be from more generous payments by the federal government, fear of COVID-19, or that wages are too low.

He said he believes Alaska needs to allocate money to help connect potential employees with possible employers during this recovery period.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.
Body of Chitina man missing since February found near vehicle, troopers say
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB: 2019 fatal mid-air collision near Ketchikan could have been avoided
The Alaska State Capitol.
With the budget, PFD unresolved, the Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time
Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey talks about the record heat in Anchorage Monday.
Temperatures hit record levels in Anchorage Monday

Latest News

Denali National Park and Preserve. NPS Photo Tim Rains
Inside the Gates: Soldiers train to climb Denali
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff
The Anchorage School District says social distancing will limit how many can attend outdoor...
Number of guests seniors can invite to high school graduation depends on which school they go to
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday