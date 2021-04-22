How about all this sunshine?!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A dome of high pressure will keep much of the state basking in April sunshine during the day, but reaching for a coat at night and for those early morning hours.

A big storm is churning over the Aleutians and southwest coast., heavy rain for Kodiak.

The Lyrids meteor showers are peaking and the clear skies are a plus. But the increasing amount of light and a bright moon, is a drawback. Still 15 to 20 meteors per hour are expected. best opportunity is when you look east-northeast. the moon will be pretty bright experts say the best time to see the meteors will be after the moon sets -- but before the sun rises. that translates to between four and five a-m.

Lyrids Meteor Showers peaking April 21, 22 (Alaska's Weather Source)

