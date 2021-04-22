New acting police chief of Anchorage appointed ahead of chief’s retirement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The acting mayor of Anchorage appointed the city’s acting chief of police Friday morning.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson chose Deputy Chief of Police Kenneth McCoy to replace Police Chief Justin Doll upon his leave before official retirement. The change will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

McCoy has served in the city police force for nearly three decades. He has worked in the patrol division, detective division and internal affairs. He has been serving as deputy chief for four years.

Before joining Anchorage police, McCoy served 10 years with the Alaska Army National Guard. He acquired a bachelor’s degree in justice from the University of Alaska Anchorage and a criminal justice certificate from the University of Virginia.

He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, session 265, and the FBI National Executive Institute, session 42.

McCoy is an executive board member of the Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police and the Alaska chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates. He is also a member of the FBI National Executive Institute Associates, the FBI National Academy Associates, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Alaska Peace Officers Association.

