Palmer wastewater treatment facility receives $8.5M investment from the USDA on Earth Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Palmer’s wastewater treatment facility will receive an upgrade of more than $8.5 million from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a press release Thursday morning stating its Rural Development invested in Palmer’s water infrastructure in honor of Earth Day. The department’s investment is made through its Water and Environment Program.

“Earth Day is a perfect time to highlight the many ways USDA supports the responsible stewardship and development of rural water resources through the Water and Environmental Programs,” said Colleen Dow, the acting state director for Alaska Rural Development.

The department’s investment will provide an $8,121,000 loan and a $458,000 grant. The wastewater treatment facility will use those funds to upgrade the facility into a moving bed biofilm reactor.

The city also will install two secondary clarifiers to replace the remaining lagoons currently within the system, according to the Water and Environmental Program’s list of Earth Day investments.

The department made a total investment, through its numerous programs, of $487 million in infrastructure for communities in 45 states.

