Anchorage police attempting to serve warrant in Fairview, ask residents to avoid the area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said its officers are attempting to serve a warrant, but that the person is refusing to leave a home in Fairview.

Police are near Nelchina Street and Chance Court, and Nelchina has been shut down at 15th Avenue, police wrote in a community alert. The corner of Medfra Street and 17th Avenue is also closed. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Patrol officers, officers from the Investigative Support Unit and Crisis Negotiating Team are all on the scene and have been attempting to communicate with a man in the home since shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Police believe the man is armed, according to the alert. He has “refused to engage with the officers,” according to the police, so APD has sent a SWAT team to the scene.

Police wrote that their responses might “require” the use of different tactics to apprehend the man, including the use of a drone.

“This could also involve the deploying of gas,” police wrote. “Nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

