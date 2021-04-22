Advertisement

Anchorage police attempting to serve warrant in Fairview, ask residents to avoid the area

Police
Police
By Gilbert Cordova and Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said its officers are attempting to serve a warrant, but that the person is refusing to leave a home in Fairview.

Police are near Nelchina Street and Chance Court, and Nelchina has been shut down at 15th Avenue, police wrote in a community alert. The corner of Medfra Street and 17th Avenue is also closed. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Patrol officers, officers from the Investigative Support Unit and Crisis Negotiating Team are all on the scene and have been attempting to communicate with a man in the home since shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Police believe the man is armed, according to the alert. He has “refused to engage with the officers,” according to the police, so APD has sent a SWAT team to the scene.

Police wrote that their responses might “require” the use of different tactics to apprehend the man, including the use of a drone.

“This could also involve the deploying of gas,” police wrote. “Nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.
Body of Chitina man missing since February found near vehicle, troopers say
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski breaks with GOP, helps confirm Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The Anchorage Assembly announced that Felix Rivera had been voted acting chair.
Rivera, Weddleton keep acting positions in reorganization of Anchorage Assembly
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff

Latest News

Coronavirus
Easing virus fears prompts return of Alaska Native festival
KTUU
New acting police chief of Anchorage appointed ahead of chief’s retirement
Palmer wastewater treatment facility receives $8.5M investment from the USDA on Earth Day
Thursday, April 22 Morning Weather
Thursday, April 22 Morning Weather