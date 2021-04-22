Public vaccination clinics at private businesses coming up this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Through the Conquer COVID Coalition, there are a few pop-up vaccination clinics on Thursday open to the public at private businesses.

One of them is at The Alaska Club South, where President Robert Brewster said the goal is to make vaccinations convenient and speed the course toward normality.

“The health of the community is central to our mission,” Brewster said, “And there are a lot of ways in which we make that happen. We feel that there’s no priority greater, right now, than getting people vaccinated. To both allow our community to get back to normal and also for businesses like ours to get back to normal.”

Brewster said The Alaska Club South clinic is partnered with GCI to broaden the scope of the rollout. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. this Thursday. Brewster said they’d be able to give out between 300 and 400 doses throughout the day and no appointments are necessary.

People will walk in through the front door, fill out a questionnaire asking if they have any symptoms, get a temperature check, and be ushered to the basketball court gymnasium toward the back of the building. Members of the gym won’t have their workouts disturbed.

Giving up some space for a clinic is meant to make the vaccine rollout go faster, but Brewster also said it’s about making it easier for people to get a shot.

“If we can make that convenient for the public, we’re going to be further ahead than we would be if we waited for somebody to get the opportunity to go to a fixed site some other place,” Brewster said.

If getting a vaccine at a convenient spot isn’t enough incentive, he said they are also putting names of those who get a shot at The Alaska Club South into a name drawing for an Apple Watch.

If south Anchorage is too far out of the way for some, there will be another walk-in clinic available to the public at New Hope Baptist Church in Mountain View from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday as well.

