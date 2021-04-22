Advertisement

Study: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines appear safe for pregnant women

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna do not appear to pose a serious risk during pregnancy.

Researchers reviewed data of more than 35,000 pregnant women from December through February.

The information on pregnancy outcomes and complications came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s V-safe smartphone-based surveillance system.

The study also looked at pregnancy-related adverse events reported to the CDC’s vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS).

Researchers found the most common side effect from the vaccine was pain at the injection site, which appeared more frequently in vaccine recipients who were pregnant.

Other side effects like headache, muscle aches, chills and fever were reported less frequently.

Researchers say more long-term studies are needed.

The study appeared in Wednesday’s New England Journal of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.
Body of Chitina man missing since February found near vehicle, troopers say
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski breaks with GOP, helps confirm Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Municipal election certified; mayoral candidates head for runoff
The Anchorage Assembly announced that Felix Rivera had been voted acting chair.
Rivera, Weddleton keep acting positions in reorganization of Anchorage Assembly
The Alaska State Capitol.
With the budget, PFD unresolved, the Legislature faces big challenges to adjourn on time

Latest News

A college student in New York is recovering as police continue to search for the suspect who...
GRAPHIC: Acid thrown in college student’s face outside her home in N.Y.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
A college student in New York is recovering as police continue to search for the suspect who...
GRAPHIC: Acid thrown in college student's face outside her home in N.Y.
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
J&J vaccine ‘pause’ latest messaging challenge for officials
The funeral director handling Daunte Wright's funeral says he's dealt with too many funerals...
Daunte Wright to be laid to rest