216 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, four of which are among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to the virus. That leaves a total of 329 Alaska resident death that have been tied to COVID-19, according to state data. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 212 new Alaska resident cases reported Thursday were identified among residents of the following communities:

Fairbanks: 70

Anchorage: 39

North Pole: 34

Wasilla: 14

Palmer: 8

Bethel Census Area: 5

Kenai: 5

Soldotna: 5

Chugiak: 4

Juneau: 4

Eagle River: 3

Copper River Census Area: 2

Delta Junction: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Willow: 2

Bethel: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Nome: 1

Seward: 1

Sitka: 1

Close to 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose, while close to 42% have been fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, 52% of eligible residents have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, and 44.5% are fully vaccinated.

There have been a total of 1,445 resident hospitalizations. Currently, 46 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized statewide and three are considered suspected cases.

The state has conducted more than 2.04 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%.

