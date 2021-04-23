Anchorage continues to flirt with record heat, no end in sight to unseasonably warm weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was another warm afternoon across Southcentral with temperatures reaching the 50s and low 60s for the seventh day in a row, following record cold in the single digits just days before.

Anchorage has been within one degree of the record high three days in a row now, following the record high set on the 19th of 61° and there’s no end in sight for this unseasonably warm weather.

High pressure is anchored over eastern Alaska, forcing storms into western Alaska, while keeping most of Southcentral clear and dry. In addition to warm arm being ushered in from the lower 48, high pressure also helps to further heat up the air overhead. This pattern will hold through at least the middle part of next week.

The clear skies have allowed for some stunning views across the state this week. Thank you to everyone who’s shared their weather photos this week.

This is what Earth Week in Alaska looked like! 🌎 We sure do live in a beautiful corner of this amazing planet.

The one spot of the state seeing active weather is Southwest Alaska. This area will continue to see scattered rain showers Friday, which will also make for another wet day in Kodiak with light showers also possible into Homer and Seward early in the day.

Happy Friday a few hours early!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

