Advertisement

Anchorage high school wrestlers adapt to new normal on the mat

A high school wrestling match at West High School.
A high school wrestling match at West High School.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The high school wrestling season in Anchorage is underway, and prep grapplers are still adapting to competition during a pandemic.

“The weirdest thing is wrestling in masks, in practice,” South Anchorage High School wrestler Niko Mayo said. “You get over it, but it was pretty weird adjusting to it.”

Masks, among other things, are new to the spring wrestling season in the Anchorage School District, which began on March 15 after the original season was pushed back due to COVID-19.

The high school wrestlers are required to wear masks at all times during practice, and can only wrestle without masks during a competitive match. City mandates also require ASD wrestlers to test for COVID-19 weekly.

“We’ve been making it work, putting our mask on, and wrestling through whatever we got to do really,” West Anchorage High School wrestler Andrew Silverthorn said.

While it’s been a strange season, many prep wrestlers will have a chance to see their hard work pay off with the region and state championships.

The Region IV championships will be held at South High School May 7-8, and the Alaska School Activities Association state championship meet will be held May 21-22. ASAA is still determining where the championships will be held.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February.
Body of Chitina man missing since February found near vehicle, troopers say
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski breaks with GOP, helps confirm Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general
Coronavirus
201 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
Lockers inside Begich Middle School.
Pair of ASD policies focus on anti-racism, instructional equity
Anchorage Police patrol car.
Anchorage voters approved funds to purchase body cameras for APD. What happens next?

Latest News

Channel 2 News Late Edition - VOD - clipped version
Despite not having a team, East High hockey players find a way to stay in the game
Keith McGee becomes the first Alaskan and disabled veteran to race in a NASCAR race.
McGee becomes first Alaskan, disabled veteran to race in NASCAR
Alaskan golf season could start soon
Alaska golf season is about to tee off
Keegan Messing of Canada after performing during the Men Free Skating Program at the Figure...
Alaskan figure skater Keegan Messing looks forward to fatherhood