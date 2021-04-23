Anchorage high school wrestlers adapt to new normal on the mat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The high school wrestling season in Anchorage is underway, and prep grapplers are still adapting to competition during a pandemic.

“The weirdest thing is wrestling in masks, in practice,” South Anchorage High School wrestler Niko Mayo said. “You get over it, but it was pretty weird adjusting to it.”

Masks, among other things, are new to the spring wrestling season in the Anchorage School District, which began on March 15 after the original season was pushed back due to COVID-19.

The high school wrestlers are required to wear masks at all times during practice, and can only wrestle without masks during a competitive match. City mandates also require ASD wrestlers to test for COVID-19 weekly.

“We’ve been making it work, putting our mask on, and wrestling through whatever we got to do really,” West Anchorage High School wrestler Andrew Silverthorn said.

While it’s been a strange season, many prep wrestlers will have a chance to see their hard work pay off with the region and state championships.

The Region IV championships will be held at South High School May 7-8, and the Alaska School Activities Association state championship meet will be held May 21-22. ASAA is still determining where the championships will be held.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.