GRAPHIC: ‘Ghost gun’ used in San Diego shooting that killed 1, injured 4

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:19 AM AKDT|Updated: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:44 PM AKDT
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a gunman in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before bystanders and later police took him down.

Travis Sarreshteh was arrested after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by two bystanders before police used a Taser to subdue him.

Police Chief David Nisleit says the suspect fired a self-made, unregistered ‘ghost gun.’ He calls the attack “an unprovoked and isolated incident.”

Homicide Lt. Andra Brown says three victims were taken to hospitals and one was treated at the scene, but that none of the wounds were believed to be life-threatening.

The violence began outside a hotel where a man was shot to death.

The gunman then walked up the street, got into a confrontation with a group of men and opened fire.

He was tackled by bystanders before police detained him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

