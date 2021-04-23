UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged with his daughter’s murder and animal cruelty in connection with a homicide case in Fairview. According to charging documents, the Anchorage Police Department received a call shortly before 1 p.m. Friday from a man reporting that his girlfriend’s father, identified as 46-year-old Armando Velador Padilla, showed up at their house and was acting ‘very crazy’ and talking about demons.

The man called again about 15 minutes later reporting Velador Padilla was getting violent. Officers responded to the report at the 1000 block of Ingra Street just before 1:15 p.m. on Friday. According to court documents, officers found the victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Darla Velador, with multiple stab wounds to her neck, upper body and arms. Court documents say officers found Velador Padilla covered in blood standing over the victim. The APD press release said the woman’s pet dog also sustained trauma injuries.

The woman died after being taken to an Anchorage hospital and the dog died after being taken to a local pet emergency center, officers reported.

APD officers arrested Velador Padilla in connection with the incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and animal cruelty for the alleged crimes, the release states. Padilla was questioned by detectives and taken to jail, according to the release.

While at APD headquarters, officers heard Velador Padilla say, “My daughter’s at peace. I killed the devil,” according to court documents. The documents go on to say Velador Padilla waived the Miranda Warning and told detectives that voices told him to kill the devil, and that the devil was in the victim. He also said the devil was in the dog and said he used a knife to ‘kill the devil.’

Velador Padilla’s bond is set at $500,000 cash bail. Officers wrote that they believe this was an isolated incident. The northbound lane of Ingra Street, which was closed while officers investigated the scene, is now open again.

This story has been updated to include information from court documents.

