Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning
Lumber prices are on the rise.
Cost of lumber is on the rise; some say they’ve never seen anything like it before
Two unidentified people conduct an alleged robbery at a Fairbanks home on April 11, 2021....
Troopers seek help locating suspects in Fairbanks robbery

Latest News

Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
The suspect has an extensive criminal history and was on probation related to a 2018 case...
Man arrested after alleged attempted robbery of family of 18 in San Francisco
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says
Director Chloé Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."
‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a socially distanced Oscars
Sunday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Sunday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey