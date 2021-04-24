Seapups take the ice to help save the Seawolves

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The puck has dropped on the Save the Seawolves spring hockey camp. The camp is a three-day event featuring U8, U10 and U12 age groups with all of the money raised going directly toward reinstating of the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program.

The team needs to raise $3 million to save their program, and so far $2.1 million has been. This is the latest event, but far from the last with a spring auction currently going on and a golf tournament coming in the next few months.

For the full story, watch the video attached above.

