Three human-caused fires put out in the Mat-Su this week

Burlwood Fire, April 19, 2021 (Kevin Lankford/Alaska Division of Forestry)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters put out three small, human-caused fires in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough this week, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.

Two of the fires were on Monday. One was North of Downtown Wasilla on East Burlwood Drive. The second was between Palmer and Wasilla on East Hart Lake Loop, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.

The third fire was Thursday in the Butte area, Tim Mowry with the Alaska Division of Forestry said.

Each fire was less than an acre and put out quickly, Mowry said.

He said this time of year is always a dangerous time for burning.

“As soon as that grass gets exposed, that’s ready to burn. All it takes is a day or two to dry out once the snow is gone. And it’s all been matted down over the winter with that heavy snowpack we got and any kind of ignition source, it just takes off,” Mowry said.

All three could have been avoided if burn permit rules had been followed, according to Mowry.

Burn permits are free and can be found at Division of Forestry offices and at many local fire departments. Permits can also be found online.

