Homeowner wakes up in time to escape a fire in Chugiak Sunday morning

A home in Chugiak is a total loss following a fire Sunday.
A home in Chugiak is a total loss following a fire Sunday.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova and Kristen Durand
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters say a Chugiak homeowner was lucky to have gotten out of his home before it went up in flames Sunday morning.

The Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded to the home near Birchwood Loop and White Birch road shortly before 8 a.m. The intersection was closed while firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Assistant Fire Chief John Della Croce said the homeowner called it in after noticing smoke coming from the attic. He adds the man tried to put the fire out himself with a fire extinguisher. Thankfully everyone got out and there were no injuries but Della Croce said it could have been much worse.

“The homeowner was lucky to get out, that he was awake. there were no working smoke detectors, so he was lucky enough that he was awake, saw smoke and fire, and knew enough to get out and call for help,” Della Croce said. “It’s a good reminder to check your smoke detectors and make sure they’re working.”

Five units responded to the fire and Dellacroce says the home is a total loss.

