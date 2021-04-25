Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike runs a world leading time in the steeplechase at USATF Grand Prix

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike put the world on notice Saturday after winning the Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a world-leading time of 8 minutes 17.74 seconds at the USA Track and Field Grand Prix.

This was the first professional meet held at the newly remodeled Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. The historic track and field stadium will also host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in June which Updike qualified for on Saturday. In 2016, he was a finalist in the steeplechase at the Olympic trials.

Updike runs for the New Jersey New York Track Club and went to college at Eastern Oregon University. He grew up in Ketchikan playing soccer and wasn’t a part of the track team in high school, according to NJNYTC.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.