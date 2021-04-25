Advertisement

Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike runs a world leading time in the steeplechase at USATF Grand Prix

FILE--In this May 30, 2015, file photo, Hayward Field is seen during the Prefontaine Classic...
FILE--In this May 30, 2015, file photo, Hayward Field is seen during the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet in Eugene, Ore. The Eugene City Council has declined to nominate Hayward Field's East Grandstand, shown at right in this photo, as a city historic landmark. The 93-year-old grandstand at the University of Oregon's track and field stadium is scheduled for demolition. The venue has played host to numerous U.S. track and field championships and the Olympic trials. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)(Don Ryan | AP)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:37 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike put the world on notice Saturday after winning the Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a world-leading time of 8 minutes 17.74 seconds at the USA Track and Field Grand Prix.

This was the first professional meet held at the newly remodeled Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. The historic track and field stadium will also host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in June which Updike qualified for on Saturday. In 2016, he was a finalist in the steeplechase at the Olympic trials.

Updike runs for the New Jersey New York Track Club and went to college at Eastern Oregon University. He grew up in Ketchikan playing soccer and wasn’t a part of the track team in high school, according to NJNYTC.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning
Lumber prices are on the rise.
Cost of lumber is on the rise; some say they’ve never seen anything like it before
Two unidentified people conduct an alleged robbery at a Fairbanks home on April 11, 2021....
Troopers seek help locating suspects in Fairbanks robbery

Latest News

Tavian Mukaabya participates in a skating drill during the Save the Seawolves spring hockey camp.
Save the Seawolves spring hockey camp helps Tavian Mukaabya return to the ice
Save the Seawolves
Seapups take the ice to help save the Seawolves
Mixed Martial Arts fighter Aaron Phillips.
Kotzebue’s Aaron Phillips chases UFC dream on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash