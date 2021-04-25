Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning

Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the scene, officers saw two vehicles badly damaged.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a woman is dead and the driver of another vehicle is hurt following a head-on crash near the intersection of Ingra Street and 20th Avenue.

Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the scene, officers saw two vehicles badly damaged.

APD says through their preliminary investigation they learned that one of the vehicles was going northbound on Ingra, while the other was going southbound. At some point, the vehicle that was going southbound crossed the median and hit the northbound vehicle head-on.

Police say the woman who died was driving in the vehicle that was going northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. APD says the other driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. APD adds that neither vehicle had passengers at the time of the crash. They add the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Lanes were closed throughout most of the day up until around 1 p.m. when the roads were reopened by police.

APD says anyone who has any information, including video, should call Dispatch at 311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Lumber prices are on the rise.
Cost of lumber is on the rise; some say they’ve never seen anything like it before
Two unidentified people conduct an alleged robbery at a Fairbanks home on April 11, 2021....
Troopers seek help locating suspects in Fairbanks robbery

Latest News

Sunday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Sunday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Joint Operating Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Help wanted: JBER looks to fill nearly 150 civilian jobs this summer
(KTUU)
The University of Alaska Anchorage introduces new scholarships aimed at helping students cope with pandemic financial hardships
A home in Chugiak is a total loss following a fire Sunday.
Homeowner wakes up in time to escape a fire in Chugiak Sunday morning