1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a woman is dead and the driver of another vehicle is hurt following a head-on crash near the intersection of Ingra Street and 20th Avenue.

Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the scene, officers saw two vehicles badly damaged.

APD says through their preliminary investigation they learned that one of the vehicles was going northbound on Ingra, while the other was going southbound. At some point, the vehicle that was going southbound crossed the median and hit the northbound vehicle head-on.

Police say the woman who died was driving in the vehicle that was going northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. APD says the other driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. APD adds that neither vehicle had passengers at the time of the crash. They add the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Lanes were closed throughout most of the day up until around 1 p.m. when the roads were reopened by police.

APD says anyone who has any information, including video, should call Dispatch at 311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

