Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines has banned Eagle River Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold from its flights until further notice. Airline spokesman Tim Thompson confirmed this in an emailed statement.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” the statement read. “This suspension is effective immediately pending further review. Federal law requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport.”

Thompson declined to say what prompted the action. Senator Reinbold has not returned our calls for comment but did make a post on Facebook.

She wrote in part, “I learned about Ak Air decision before I knew there was even an inquiry and before I had a chance to talk to or discuss this with anyone at Alaska Air. I never received a warning via a yellow card per their policy either.”

Ak Air: Until there is a fair determination, after thorough review of both sides, I believe this should be... Posted by Senator Lora Reinbold on Saturday, April 24, 2021

This is the latest incident involving Reinbold and Alaska Airlines. Last November, she compared its mask policy to tyranny in posts on her personal Facebook page. Flight crews approached her after someone complained Reinbold did not wear a mask. She said she took it off while she ate.

