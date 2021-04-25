Sunshine, warm temperatures and flooding risks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies and warm temperatures dominate the weather picture across Alaska with a few exceptions. Some clouds and showers moved through Southwest on Saturday. The clear skies and warm temperatures will continue through the early part of next week. A National Weather Service statement says ice on rivers and lakes is starting to deteriorate, with river ice breaking up faster than that on lakes. “Travel across river ice could be hazardous,” said the NWS statement.

Southeast will see sunshine on Sunday and Monday but a front swinging through the gulf is expected to meet up with cold air sliding down from northern Canada and there is good chance areas of the Panhandle could see another round of snow as the two systems meet up.

A Flood Warning remains in place for the Anchor River on the Kenai Peninsula downstream of the Old Sterling Highway Bridge. The ice jam at the Old Sterling Highway Bridge released as of 11:21 a.m. Saturday according to the fire department. The ice jam moved down stream between the Silverking and Coho Campgrounds. According to the National Weather Service, the Silverking Campground is completely flooded including the parking lot. The Coho Campground is also flooded but this does not include the parking lot. Water is flowing over the highway between the two campgrounds.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.