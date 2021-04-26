13 deaths, 430 cases of COVID-19 reported over the past three days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, as well as 13 additional deaths tied to the virus that were identified through death certificate review.

The state no longer reports new cases over the weekend, and includes Saturday and Sunday numbers in Monday’s report.

State data updated on Monday shows 12 additional COVID-19-related Alaska resident deaths, and one additional death of a nonresident related to the virus. The deaths were identified through ongoing death certificate review over the last several months, health officials said in a press release.

The Alaska residents whose deaths were related to COVID-19 were:

A Fairbanks man in his 70s who died out of state

A Bethel woman who was 80 years or older

A Wasilla man in his 70s

A Wasilla man in his 70s

A Wasilla woman in her 70s

A Wasilla woman in her 60s

A Wasilla man in his 20s who died out of state

A Matanuska-Susitna Borough woman in her 40s who died out of state

An Anchorage woman in her 70s

An Anchorage man in his 50s

An Anchorage woman in her 30s who died out of state

An Aleutians West Census Areas man in his 70s who died out of state

The state also reported one additional death of a nonresident tied to COVID-19 — a man in his 50s who died in the Aleutians East Borough.

In all, 341 Alaska residents and six nonresidents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates per capita in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Out of the 430 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Monday, 419 of them were among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Fairbanks: 125

Anchorage: 86

Wasilla: 52

North Pole: 32

Palmer: 30

Tok: 10

Soldotna: 8

Eagle River: 7

Northwest Arctic Borough: 7

Utqiagvik: 7

Ketchikan: 5

Kenai: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4

Chugiak: 3

Juneau: 3

Bethel Census Area: 2

Big Lake: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Craig: 2

Kodiak: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Delta Junction: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Dillingham: 1

Ester: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Haines: 1

Homer:1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Seward: 1

Sitka: 1

Skagway: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Unalaska: 1

Valdez: 1

Willow: 1

Unknown locations in Alaska: 4

The state also reported 11 new nonresident COVID-19 cases on Monday: five in Fairbanks, two in Valdez, one in Anchorage, one in the Northwest Arctic Borough, one in Prudhoe Bay in the oil industry, and one in Wasilla.

There are currently 37 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases. At least 1,463 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

More than 49% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, while more than 42% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, close to 53% of eligible people have gotten one dose, and more than 45% are fully vaccinated.

The Skagway municipality still leads the other boroughs and municipalities in Alaska in terms of having the highest rate of initial vaccination, with more than 78% of its eligible residents having gotten one dose of a vaccine.

The City and Borough of Juneau is seventh, the Municipality of Anchorage is 19th, the Kenai Peninsula Borough is 23rd, the Fairbanks North Star Borough is 24th and the Mat-Su Borough is second to last.

The state has conducted more than 2.07 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and has an average positivity rate of 2.79% for the past seven days.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.