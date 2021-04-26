Advertisement

2 hurt, juvenile arrested following shooting at underage Fairbanks party

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said two teens had to undergo surgery after being shot in the abdomen at a party in Fairbanks Saturday.

Troopers said at around 11:38 p.m., they received a call about an underage party going on near 9 mile (dike) on Richardson Highway. AST said when troopers arrived at the scene, they heard loud sounds that resembled fireworks or gunshots. That’s when they found the two teens.

AST said more law enforcement and EMS were called to the scene as partygoers tried to leave. The two teens were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where they underwent emergency surgery.

Through the investigation, troopers said they learned a fight broke out between several juveniles and another group of young teens and adults. At some point after that shots were fired.

Troopers said they arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting. That person is being charged with a number of crimes including assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

