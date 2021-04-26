Alaska will not require vaccine passports to visit, travel around the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska will not require visitors and residents to have a vaccine passport if they want to visit the state and travel.

“Alaska has led the nation with our COVID-19 response and vaccination rates, effectively protecting our most vulnerable citizens. With high vaccination rates, we are seeing our economy come back to life and welcoming travelers to our state,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a press release announcing Administrative Order No. 321.

The governor went on to say that he is against “any government order requiring Alaskans to get this vaccine, or using an individual’s vaccine status as a means of restricting their rights.”

Starting June 1, the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to visitors. The move comes as the state looks to attract tourists to the state to help tourism and hospitality businesses ahead of the summer months.

Currently, the state is offering the COVID-19 vaccine — either Pfizer and Moderna — to all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older.

The order announced Monday goes into effect immediately.

The order does, however, make it clear that the Alaska Marine Highway ferry system can inform passengers on long-haul trips that they can voluntarily offer proof of vaccination instead of providing a negative COVID-19 test result.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to delete a redundant sentence.

