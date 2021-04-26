Advertisement

AP interview: Alaska governor shares vaccine with Canada

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM AKDT
HYDER, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has offered COVID-19 vaccines to residents of the small British Columbia town of Stewart, with hopes it could lead the Canadian government to ease restrictions between Stewart and the tiny Alaska border community of Hyder a couple miles away. Hyder and Stewart are closely linked. In an interview with The Associated Press, Dunleavy referred to them as “one community in two countries.” With COVID-19, travel in Canada is restricted, including travel between the neighboring towns. Dunleavy went to Hyder recently with the state’s chief medical officer to offer vaccines to Hyder residents and people from Stewart.

