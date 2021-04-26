Advertisement

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for what summer camps should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won’t apply to most campers because there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask-wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

“All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times, with exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating and drinking or swimming,” the CDC said.

The agency also said campers should be separated into small groups that don’t interact. The groups should keep six feet apart from each other at all times.

Indoor activities and close-contact outdoor sports are being discouraged.

The CDC also advises sleepaway camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lora Reinbold temporarily banned from Alaska Airlines flights
Police say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call about the crash. Once on the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in a head-on crash in Fairview Sunday morning
(KTUU)
UPDATE: Father charged with daughter’s murder
Joint Operating Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Help wanted: JBER looks to fill nearly 150 civilian jobs this summer
A home in Chugiak is a total loss following a fire Sunday.
Homeowner wakes up in time to escape a fire in Chugiak Sunday morning

Latest News

First responders and onlookers gather near an apartment complex at the corner of Wright Street...
Firefighters douse blaze at Anchorage apartment building; tenants displaced
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
The teenager's adoptive parents are accused of using zip ties to confine him to bed and...
Adoptive parents from Iowa accused of abusing teen son with special needs
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a...
California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination
More opportunities for Alaskans to get vaccinated are popping up across the state.
‘Better than I could’ve hoped for’: Vaccination rates, access to vaccine remain on rise across Alaska