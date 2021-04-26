Help wanted: JBER looks to fill nearly 150 civilian jobs this summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -JBER is looking for about 150 civilians to fill full-time and part-time jobs this summer. The positions range from helping at the Moose Run Golf Course to working at the lodge.

“We’re looking for guest services rep that works at the front desk, as well as custodial worker, and maintenance worker,” said Nina Needham, who helps oversee the hiring of civilian employees at the Non-Appropriated Fund Human Resources Office.

According to a press release, NAF positions are available in a variety of career fields such as hospitality, child and youth programs and food services.

Needham went on to say finding help has not been easy.

“This summer has been a bit hard,” Needham said. “The reason for that is there’s not a lot of people applying.”

JBER joins a list of businesses around Anchorage, and the nation, facing a shortage of workers during the pandemic.

“We would have a lot of jobs that are posted for a couple of weeks, and sometimes we get only one or two applicants,” said Needham. “We have to repost the job a couple of times.”

Among those looking for help, the 673d Force Support Squadron.

“We were already hurting for staff. For example, I’m in Child and Youth Programs,” said the squadron’s Heather Weafer. “We’re at 60% staffing. Which means we’re only providing 60% of the services we can provide on base to our military members for child care.”

You can visit the JBERLife website to see job postings.

